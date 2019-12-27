Zacks: Brokerages Expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.45 Million

Analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report sales of $249.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.40 million and the lowest is $246.50 million. CSG Systems International posted sales of $247.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full year sales of $991.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.56 million to $994.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSG Systems International.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 529,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.