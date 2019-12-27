Zacks: Brokerages Expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) to announce $21.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IBM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.63 billion and the highest is $21.72 billion. IBM posted sales of $21.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full year sales of $77.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.00 billion to $77.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $79.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.56 billion to $79.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.80.

IBM stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. IBM has a 52-week low of $109.47 and a 52-week high of $152.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. IBM’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IBM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in IBM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IBM by 3.6% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in IBM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

