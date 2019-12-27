Zacks: Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $2.00. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.31 to $11.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.23.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 47.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $167.28 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

