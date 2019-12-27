Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.42). Neon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neon Therapeutics.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages recently commented on NTGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Neon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of NTGN stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Neon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

In related news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,496.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neon Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Neon Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

