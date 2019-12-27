Zacks: Brokerages Expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. QAD reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on QADA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $136,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,369,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,269,531.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,338,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,214,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,908. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD in the first quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in QAD by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 255,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 115,911 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in QAD by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

QADA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 1,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,671. QAD has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $53.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.86%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

