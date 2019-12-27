Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. SAP posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,922. SAP has a 12 month low of $95.45 and a 12 month high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 524.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,041,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,263 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,707,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 181.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,427,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,342,000 after purchasing an additional 71,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

