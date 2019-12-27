Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.66). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.53) to ($8.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.70) to ($2.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.90.

In related news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.77. 807,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,432. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average is $111.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $158.80.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

