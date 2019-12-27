Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INN. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,359,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,699,000 after acquiring an additional 123,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,752,000 after purchasing an additional 359,590 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,880,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,504,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,403,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.