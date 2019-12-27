Zacks: Brokerages Set $85.00 Price Target for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $85.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viad an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Viad has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). Viad had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Viad will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,093.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Viad in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 242.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

