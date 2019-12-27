Zacks: Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Citizens Community Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 40.1% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $13.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Citizens Community Bancorp an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 361,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $207,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

