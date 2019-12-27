Zacks: Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.18 (Strong Buy) from the eleven brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Jacobs Engineering’s rating score has improved by 1.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $100.70 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jacobs Engineering an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

