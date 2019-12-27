Zacks: Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on Lakeland Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $10.97 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 million, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

