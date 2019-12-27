Zacks: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $71.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlesex Water an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSEX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $63.23 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,881,000 after acquiring an additional 101,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 19.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 65.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

