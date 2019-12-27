Zacks: Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Plymouth Ind Re’s rating score has improved by 10.2% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $20.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Plymouth Ind Re an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of PLYM opened at $17.48 on Friday. Plymouth Ind Re has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.

About Plymouth Ind Re

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

