Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.0019

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Zap has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a total market capitalization of $248,402.00 and approximately $9,355.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.05886974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029541 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023528 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.