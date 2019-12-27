ZB Market Capitalization Tops $91.00 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZB token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

