Zebi Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Zebi has a market capitalization of $322,991.00 and approximately $302.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, LATOKEN, Liquid and Hotbit. In the last week, Zebi has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00184137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.01251989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120817 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Koinex, OKEx, Hotbit, Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

