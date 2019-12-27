Zebi (ZCO) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Zebi has traded down 39.9% against the dollar. One Zebi token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Liquid, DDEX and LATOKEN. Zebi has a total market cap of $321,021.00 and $46.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.01212766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Hotbit, Koinex, LATOKEN, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

