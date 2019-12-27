Zel Price Reaches $0.0322 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Zel has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00380290 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00073625 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00085537 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002445 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000438 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000971 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 87,477,050 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.