ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $279.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $167,985.00 and approximately $279.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.01236383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120216 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 23,025,469 coins and its circulating supply is 11,112,082 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.