ZeuxCoin Market Cap Reaches $860,699.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $860,699.00 and $12,259.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 34% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.42 or 0.05864797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

