Zilliqa (ZIL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.89 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $47.00 million and $4.89 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Zebpay, OTCBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00184987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01253341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025623 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120262 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,073,752,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,782,285,079 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinhub, Kucoin, Binance, Zebpay, Upbit, Gate.io, IDEX, DEx.top, Korbit, Bitbns, UEX, FCoin, Tokenomy, DDEX, OKEx, Coinone, BitMart, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, AirSwap, WazirX, Koinex, Radar Relay, GOPAX, OOOBTC, HitBTC, Bithumb, DragonEX, BitForex, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

