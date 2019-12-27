Zipper Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex, FCoin and IDCM. Zipper has a market cap of $1.83 million and $1.84 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zipper has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, IDCM and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

