Zipper Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Zipper has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $1.75 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zipper has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, FCoin, DigiFinex and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035967 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000972 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, OKEx and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

