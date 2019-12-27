Zippie Price Up 271.8% This Week (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded 271.8% higher against the US dollar. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $887,598.00 and $5,510.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zippie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00183640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.01246063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120521 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

