Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.15% of ZIX worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ZIX by 10.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 8.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 702.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,368 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 17.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 29,077 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on ZIX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $6.81 on Friday. Zix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $393.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIX news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

