ZMINE Market Capitalization Achieves $199,822.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, ZMINE has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $199,822.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048645 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00331125 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013924 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003446 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010015 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,945,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

