ZMINE (ZMN) Market Cap Reaches $214,733.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. ZMINE has a total market cap of $214,733.00 and $218.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00333394 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013703 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003440 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009992 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,945,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

