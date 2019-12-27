ZPER 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,114.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. ZPER has a market cap of $905,967.00 and $1,114.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZPER has traded 30% higher against the dollar. One ZPER token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00048379 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00332165 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013785 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003442 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014949 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009991 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bit-Z, Liquid, Allbit, Coinsuper and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

