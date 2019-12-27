ZrCoin Price Down 4.5% This Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00019306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $27,686.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.01219530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119482 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

