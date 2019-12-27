ZumCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $870,730.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

