ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0009

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $865,609.00 and $18.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

