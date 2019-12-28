-$0.03 EPS Expected for Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Castlight Health posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.46 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $68,985.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $42,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 320,556 shares in the company, valued at $429,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,684 shares of company stock valued at $160,071. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Castlight Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

CSLT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 525,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,831. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $192.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.53. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

