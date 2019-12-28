-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). NCS Multistage posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 115.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.64.

NASDAQ NCSM opened at $2.15 on Friday. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other NCS Multistage news, President Marty Stromquist acquired 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $27,456.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCSM. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NCS Multistage during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in NCS Multistage by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

