$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Glu Mobile reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLUU. Stephens set a $8.00 target price on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital raised Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $174,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,664 shares of company stock worth $214,984. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 1,604,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.09 million, a P/E ratio of -74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.