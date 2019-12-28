$0.09 EPS Expected for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immersion.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Immersion had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

IMMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Immersion by 424.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 58,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Immersion by 14.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 146,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 18.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Immersion by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMMR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $247.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.