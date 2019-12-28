-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Boingo Wireless reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

WIFI has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIFI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 485,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,623. The company has a market capitalization of $506.08 million, a PE ratio of -362.33 and a beta of 1.03. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

