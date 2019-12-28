-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Boingo Wireless reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

WIFI has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIFI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 485,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,623. The company has a market capitalization of $506.08 million, a PE ratio of -362.33 and a beta of 1.03. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

