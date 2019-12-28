-$0.28 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 128.30% and a negative return on equity of 5,040.51%. The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 million.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 127.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,546 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 57,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,227. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

