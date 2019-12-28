$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of PFLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 122,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,686. The firm has a market cap of $476.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 45.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 52,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

