-$0.30 EPS Expected for Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Recro Pharma reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on REPH. Stephens lowered their target price on Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 167,346 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,104,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REPH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.23. 255,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $417.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of -0.35. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

