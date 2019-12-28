$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.12. 4,960,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,679,930. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $421,079.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,168.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

