-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.34). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 185,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.75 and a quick ratio of 16.75. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1,377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 215,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,816,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

