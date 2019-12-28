$0.36 EPS Expected for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Haynes International’s earnings. Haynes International reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 376.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.35 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAYN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $85,432.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at $789,851.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $150,429.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Haynes International by 64.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Haynes International by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Haynes International by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Haynes International by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Haynes International by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haynes International stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 37,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,662. The company has a market cap of $447.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 6.19. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.82%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

