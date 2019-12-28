$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $19.92. 88,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

