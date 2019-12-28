$0.47 EPS Expected for TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. TPG Specialty Lending posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

TSLX has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,237,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 68.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 129,561 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 92,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,254. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

