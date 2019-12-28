$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOP. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,553,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3,989.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,268,000 after buying an additional 2,447,740 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,281,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 369,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $780.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.90.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

