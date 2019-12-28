-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Gogo posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.07 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

GOGO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,078. The firm has a market cap of $571.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $70,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Gogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

