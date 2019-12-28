$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Globant reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.32 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

GLOB stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.94. The company had a trading volume of 147,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71. Globant has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $112.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 142.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

