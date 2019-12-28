-$0.67 EPS Expected for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). OptiNose reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OPTN shares. ValuEngine cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in OptiNose by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 160,664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,725,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OptiNose by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 263,667 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 94,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,135. The company has a market cap of $413.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.75. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.81.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

