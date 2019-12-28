$0.69 EPS Expected for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nike’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.65. Nike reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nike.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.87.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.57 on Friday. Nike has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $101.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,500 shares of company stock worth $35,279,410. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after buying an additional 14,149,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Nike by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after buying an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after buying an additional 1,469,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,608,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nike (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.